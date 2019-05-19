Saddle bronc rider earns highest score in Cloverdale Rodeo’s history

In 73 years, no one had achieved a 94 in saddle bronc -until last night

Saddle bronc rider Chase Brooks in the Pool A opener at the Cloverdale Rodeo. (Ryan McLeod)

Rodeo-goers were in for the performance of a lifetime on Saturday night.

Saddle bronc rider Ryder Wright marked a 94 — the highest saddle bronc score in the 73-year history of the Cloverdale Rodeo.

Saddle bronc is an extremely technical event. As in other roughstock events, the rider must stay in the saddle for eight seconds. But in saddle bronc, the rider is also marked for the way they find a rhythm with their bucking horse. A 94 score means that both rider and horse were in top form.

Wright, from Milford, UT, is sitting pretty above his competitors in both pools. Second place on Saturday evening went to Mitch Pollock with an 87, and even Chase Brooks’ impressive 88.5 from Saturday afternoon falls short.

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Ryder Wright – Milford, UT – 94

2. Mitch Pollock – Winnemucca, NV – 87

3. Dustin Flundra – Pincher Creek, AB – 83.5

4. Lane Cust – Sylvan Lake, AB – 83

5. Kolby Wanchuk – Sherwood Park, AB – 78

6. Sam Kelts – Millarville, AB – 65

Orin Larsen topped the rankings in bareback riding in the first Pool B competition with a 90. It puts him above the 2018 Cloverdale Rodeo champion Caleb Bennett’s score of 89 from Pool A.

Bareback Riding

1. Orin Larsen – Gering, Nebraska – 90

2. Leighton Berry – Weatherford, TX – 87.5

3. Pascal Isabelle – Okotoks, AB – 87

3. Jacob Stemo – Bashaw, AB – 87

5. Spur Lacasse – Calgary, AB – 86

6. Cody Lamb – Stephenville, TX – 83.5

Mary Walker hit another impressive 15-second mark, just hours after last year’s champion Callahan Crossley ran a 15.985.

Taylor Manning, a 14-year-old from Alberta, is another one to watch in this event. She’s currently sitting in fifth place with a 16.174.

Barrel Racing

1. Mary Walker – Ennis, TX – 15.928

2. Nikki Hansen – Dickinson, ND – 16.019

3. Shelby Spielman – Del Hart, TX – 16.029

4. Jennifer Barrett – Buhl, ID – 16.070

5. Taylor Manning – Yellowhead Country, AB – 16.174

6. Jade Crossley – Hermiston, OR – 16.241

It was a good night for bull riders as well, as seven stayed on the back of their animal to qualify their score — only three qualified in the Pool A opener.

Bull Riding

1. Rugar Piva – Dillon, MT – 88.5

2. Sage Kimzey – Strong City, OK – 88

3. Jordan Hansen – Ponoka, AB – 87

4. Cody Coverchuk – Meadow Lake, SK – 86

5. Jacob Gardner – Dawson Creek, BC – 85.5

6. Chase Dougherty – Canby, OR – 82

6. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, ID, 82

The Pool B competition will continue on Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

