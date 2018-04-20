Saanich’s Shew sisters win gold, silver at national wrestling championships

The Shew sisters, Zena and Kiana, celebrate their medals at the 2018 U17/U19 Canadian Wrestling Championships from April 13 to 15. Kiana, right, won gold in the 49-kiloggrams, U19 division, and Zena won silver in the U17 46 kgs division.

Saanich’s Kiana Shew is a national champion in wrestling for the second time.

Her sister Zena Shew is a provincial champion in wrestling, also for the time.

Kiana, 17, won gold in the 49-kilograms division at the 2018 Canadian Wrestling Championships, from April 13 to 15, at the University of Alberta in Edmonton. Kiana won the gold medal in women’s U19 Greco Roman wrestling that she had previously won at the 2016 nationals in Calgary.

It was the last Canadian nationals for Kiana and the only nationals that she could compete in next to her 14-year-old sister Zena, who also won a medal.

Zena, at her first nationals, won silver medal in the women’s U17 freestyle wrestling 46 kgs division.

The Shews recently won medals at provincials, where the home-schooled sisters represented SIDES (at the nationals they represented their club, the new Coast Wrestling Academy).

Zena competed in the girls 43 kgs division at high school provincials and won gold for the second consecutive year.

Kiana competed in the girls 47 kgs division and went through a large bracket of girls to go the finals, only to fall in a close-scoring match 4-2 on points.

