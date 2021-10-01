Saanich Predators to play first home game at Pearkes

Players will hit the ice on the newly renovated rink

The Saanich predators are looking forward to playing their first home game on Oct. 1 at Pearkes. (Photo courtesy Christine Gleed)

The Saanich Predators are set to play their first official home game in the freshly renovated gold rink at Pearkes this Friday, Oct. 1.

The predators are playing against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings for the second game of the 2021-22 season.

Since its renovation and expansion, that arena can now seat 120 people and the rink has a brand new concrete slab for the ice surface, and new boards and glass.

The space has also been freshly painted and a new score clock and safety netting was installed.

To honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the team will be collecting donations in support of the Indian Residential School Survivor Society at the Oct. 1 game.

They will also be using orange tape on their hockey sticks to exhibit their solidarity and remembrance, a release said.

The game begins at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are available at the door starting at 5:45. Proof of vaccination must be presented before entry.

Alternatively, fans may watch online on Hockey TV.

