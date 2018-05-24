Saanich Express roll over Campbell River Ravens

The Campbell River Ravens managed to keep it close for about half a game during Sunday's match against the Saanich Express at Rod Brind'Amour Arena.

Campbell River Ravens Ross Rickman (left), goaltender Diego Such and Anthony Vigneron defend against a Saanich attack on net during Sunday’s 12-6 Saanich Express victory in PNWLL Jr. B lacrosse action at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

But as the game rolled on Saanich slowly started to pull away and outscored the Ravens 12-6 by the time of the final buzzer.

Next up for the Ravens are the Westshore Bears at Rod Brind’Amour Arena on 3 p.m.