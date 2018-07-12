Saanich duo named to Team Canada for baseball’s Canada Cup

Sarah Chow slides into home for Team Canada against the Akron Racers during a National Pro-Fastpitch game in 2017. Photo submitted

Two of Lambrick Park secondary baseball grads are suiting up for Team Canada in the 2018 Canada Cup International Softball Championship starting Friday (July 13) at Softball City in Surrey.

Both infielder Emma Entzminger (Lambrick, 2014) and outfielder Sarah Chow (2012) return to the team after playing for Canada previously. The duo will play for Team Canada in the women’s international tournament until July 22, featuring the Canada Elite, the Calahoo Erins (Alberta) and White Rock Renegades, and international sides from China, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Republic of Korea and Triple Crown Colorado.

Entzminger was the youngest member of Canada’s 2016 world championship bronze-medal winning team. She completed her fourth year in the NCAA as a San Jose Spartan in 2018.

“There is a lot of good talent and competing against these girls makes you better every time you take the field,” Entzminger said. “What separates this team from others is that we can be vulnerable with each other, lean on each other and know that everyone will support one another – and that kind of support system is important.”

