Saanich cyclist wins silver in women’s team pursuit at Pan Am Games

Miriam Brouwer (far left), Laurie Jussaume, Erin Atwell and Maggie Coles-Lyster celebrate their second place finish on Aug. 2, 2019 in Lima, Peru during the Pan Am Games. (Erin Atwell/Instagram)

Canada’s next generation of women track cyclists continued to make an impact at the Pan American Games on Friday with a podium finish.

The team of B.C. athletes Erin Atwell and Maggie Coles-Lyster, as well as Laurie Jussaume and Miriam Brouwer finished with a silver medal in the women’s team pursuit in a time of 4:27.799.

“It was a really well executed ride, it was a (personal best) for us four,” said Jussaume. “We had hoped we could beat them. We didn’t, but I think we did everything we could.”

The United States (4:24.099) won gold while Columbia took bronze.

Atwell, from Saanich, didn’t expect to medal in her first-ever Pan Am Games and was thrilled with the result.

“I mean being a development team athlete, it’s pretty incredible especially coming to my first Pan Am Games, coming away with a medal is something I would not have been able to say that we are going to do that beforehand,” said Atwell.

Meanwhile, the pairing of 22-year-old Vincent Riendeau and 16-year-old Nathan Zsomber-Murray grabbed silver in the men’s synchronized 10-metre platform on Friday evening.

They scored 396.12 points to finish behind Mexico (431.10). Brazil took bronze (375.81).

“It’s pretty impressive I don’t think I was at that level at 16,” said Riendeau. “He’s a good competitor, he’s strong mentally too and I think we both learn from each other a little bit every competition and we have good chemistry.”

Zsomber-Murray added: “I feel pretty accomplished with a silver medal, and happy, and all in all it’s a great experience, it’s a lot of fun to be here.”

Baseball

The Canadian men’s baseball team suffered its first loss at the Pan American Games on Friday, falling 8-5 to Puerto Rico in super round action.

Canada (3-1) carried a win into the super round. Teams carry records against other teams to advance out of preliminary play into the super round.

Canada faces Nicaragua on Saturday.

Surfing

Lina Augaitis just missed the podium in the women’s SUP race. The Ottawa native finished fourth, just behind Mariecarmen Rivera of Puerto Rico. On the men’s side, Finn Spencer of Whistler, B.C., lost his Round 3 match to Colombia’s Giorgio Gomez.

Field hockey

The Canadian women’s team improved to 2-1 with a 5-0 win over Uruguay. Sara McManus of Tsawwassen, B.C., had two goals to lead Canada. Rachel Donohoe, Stephanie Norlander and Holly Stewart also scored, while goalie Kaitlyn Williams registered the shutout.

Racquetball

Canada’s Samuel Murray and Coby Iwaasa posted wins in men’s singles play. Iwaasa, from Lethbridge, Alta., downed American Charles Pratt 2-1, while Murray, from Baie-Comeau, Que., topped Luis Perez of the Dominican Republic by the same score. Winnipeg’s Jennifer Saunders lost 2-1 to Maricruz Ortiz of Costa Rica.

Tennis

Toronto’s Jada Bui was eliminated from women’s singles. Bui lost 6-4, 6-0 against Veronica Cepede-Royg of Paraguay in the quarterfinals.

Equestrian

Canada is second after the dressage portion of eventing. Dana Cooke of Merritt, B.C., Colleen Loach of Dunham, Que., Jessica Phoenix of Cannington, Ont., and Karl Slezak of Tottenham, Ont., have 81.30 penalties. The United States leads at 76.40. Cross-country is Saturday with jumping on Sunday.

The Canadian Press

