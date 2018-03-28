Saanich Braves take 3-2 lead in VIJHL final

The Campbell River Storm lost game five against of the final series against the Saanich Braves last night. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Riley Mathieson stopped 47 of 51 shots on Tuesday to push the Braves within a win of the Brent Patterson Memorial Trophy.

The VIJHL regular season MVP led his Saanich Braves to a 5-4 win in Game 5 over the Campbell River Storm and now own a 3-2 series lead in the best-of-seven finals.

Saanich netted its first goal of the game from Evan Abgrail from Zach Guerra and Trevor Owens almost 10 minutes into the first period. The Storm answered with only 41 seconds left in the first when Jake McKenzie made a snappy pass to Jalen Price.

Almost four minutes into the second period Brett Kinley scored a power play goal with an assist from Mitch Stapley and Kyle Kaufmann. A minute and a half later the Storm pulled ahead by two. But the Braves answered with a power play goal one minute later. They scored a third, tying the game eight minutes after that.

Less than 40 seconds into the third the Braves pulled ahead. With 10 minutes left they solidified their win with another goal.

The Storm fought to get back on the board and Frank, assisted by Slaney and Stapley, put another in the net with a minute and a half left on the clock. But they couldn’t pull out another one.

Game 6 is set for 6:30 p.m., Friday, at Pearkes. If the Storm win the teams will meet again in Campbell River on Saturday at 5 p.m.