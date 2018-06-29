Saanich athletes at home for Canada this week against Chile

Anna Mollenhauer of the UVic Vikes will represent the national junior team against Chile this week. The South American visitors will face Canada in six matches of the 6-Nations tournament in Antwerp, Belgium from July 9-22. APShutter.com/UVic Vikes

A pair of Saanich athletes are leading the Canadian junior field hockey team as it hosts a six-game series against Chile at the University of Victoria this week.

Mount Douglas Rams grad Alexis De Armond and St. Michaels University School grad Anna Mollenhauer will suit up for Field Hockey Canada as it hosts the Chilean U21 national team for the series at University of Victoria campus from June 29 to July 6.

The international exhibition series is a tune up ahead of a busy summer competition schedule in the early build up to the 6-Nations tournament in Antwerp, Belgium from July 9-2 and eventually, the 2022 Junior World Cup.

The team is coming off a 24-member, two-week camp at the artificial pitch and grounds of Shawnigan Lake School June 11 to 24.

Mollenhauer is coming off her first season as a defender for the UVic Vikes and will be joined by Vikes 2018-19 recruit Samantha McCrory on the Canadian team. McCrory, a big talent from Ontario, has already competed for the senior Canadian Women’s Team at the Hockey Series Open in Mexico earlier this summer and scored six goals in her debut for Canada, the team’s top goal-scorer in her first international tournament.

Mollenhauer is also accumulating a strong resume as she was named the 2017 Canada West Field Hockey Rookie of the Year Award after starting every game and leading the team with four goals scored, while also being one of the strongest defenders on the Vikes.

It is also a homecoming for former Vike De Armond, who played one year for UVic, helping win a conference championship and national silver medal. Since then De Armond has trained full time with the national program.

Canada vs. Chile schedule. All games start at 4 p.m. start on the UVic Field Hockey Turf.

Match 1 – Friday 29 June

Match 2 – Saturday 30 June

Match 3 – Monday 2 July

Match 4 – Tuesday 3 July

Match 5 – Thursday 5 July

Match 6 – Friday 6 July

Canada Roster:

Sanehprett Basra, Bronwyn Bird, Anna Constanzo, Alexis DeArmond, Grace Delmotte, Hannah Eborall, Jordyn Faiczak, Isabelle Fraser, Nora Goddard Despot, Sara Goodman, Dani Husar, Mackenzie Janzen, Katie Lynes, Camilla MacGillivray (GK), Lonica McKinney, Samantha McCrory, Anna Mollenhauer, Aerin Park (GK), Margaret Pham, Thora Rae, Brianna Ricker, Kate Rogers, Julia Ross, Frankie St. Louis.