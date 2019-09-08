Ryan Richter and Ian Smith win junior/senior tourney

Junior golfer Ryan Richter and his senior partner Ian Smith won the 2019 closing junior/senior “net” tournament Sept. 7 with a score of 62.5.

Soren Brawdy with partner Charlie Northrup were second at 69.5, just ahead of Carson Brooks and his partner Jim Cameron at 69.8. The top five net scores from a field of 40 teams were recognized; and then the prize table was enjoyed by a random draw. Harley Boucher with Ron VanDriel and Issac Brooks with father Dan Brooks, were 4th and 5th respectively.

Junior golf continues to grow at the Smithers Golf and Country Club, as junior fees for the season make the play for junior members very affordable; in part due the fantastic community support of the many sponsors. This year’s junior membership grew to 63 up from 32 in 2018. Janice Malkow has worked hard to encourage the young female golfers, which showed in the closing event with 14 young ladies in the field of 40.

This fun event does not mean the end of the golf season, as juniors will be encouraged to play until the course closes. Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. are designated as junior afternoons. New junior members who purchase their 2020 membership now, will be given 2019 green fee privileges until the 2019 season ends.

Junior golf coordinator, Charlie Northrup, with assistance from Janice Malkow, had praise for all the help received over the season. The donated lesson instructions from John Pierce, Smithers club pro, was evident in the much improved play of many golfers.

“Smithers is so lucky to have the community support behind our youth in not just golf but multiple sports as we all invest in our future growth,” Northrup said.

