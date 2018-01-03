Ryan Bowen on Chilliwack Chiefs radar

Nothing is confirmed yet, but Bowen may jump from the Western Hockey League back to the BCHL.

Last seen wearing Chilliwack colors during the 2014-15 BCHL season, could local lad Ryan Bowen (in white) be returning to the Chiefs? PROGRESS FILE

The BCHL’s trade deadline looms Jan. 10.

With nearly every team still in the playoff hunt, Chilliwack Chiefs head coach/general manager Tatarnic doesn’t expect to make a deal, but that doesn’t mean he can’t improve his roster.

Chilliwack native Ryan Bowen may soon be available for free.

The 19 year old was traded by the Lethbridge Hurricanes to another Western Hockey League club, but refused to report to his new team, and he’s since been suspended by the Hurricanes.

“From what I know he wants to finish the year off here (in Chilliwack),” Tatarnic said. “So it’s in the hands of the WHL and Lethbridge and we’ll see what transpires.

“I don’t know all the technicalities behind it or what the whole process behind it is. I know he’s been placed on a 30 day suspension, but I don’t know whether it has to be the full 30 days or if it can be less.”

Tatarnic seems confident Bowen will eventually land in Chilliwack, where he last played in 2014-15. Bowen suited up in 53 regular season and 12 playoff games that year, posting 10 goals, 20 assists and 35 penalty minutes.

“Obviously if we can add a local kid like Ryan to our lineup we will,” Tatarnic said. “We just have to be patient.”