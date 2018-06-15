Rustlers to host Northmen in final season game Saturday

The Williams Lake Rustlers men's rugby team is looking to go out on a high note this Saturday

Angie Mindus photoThe Williams Lake Rustlers host the Terrace Northmen in its final game of the season this Saturday at the Ottoman Drive Rugby Field. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

While a league championship won’t be in the cards, the Williams Lake Rustlers men’s rugby team is looking to go out on a high note this Saturday when the team closes out its regular season on home turf.

The Rustlers will take to the pitch at the Ottoman Drive Rugby Field at 1 p.m. Saturday where they’ll clash with the Terrace Northmen — one of the front runners for the league title — in the first of two games slated for the day.

At 3 p.m. the Northmen take on the Prince George Gnats in a contest that will likely decide the season winner.

The Rustlers are coming into Saturday’s tilt with a two-win, two-loss record. They defeated Prince George at home to open its season, before the Gnats returned the favour during a Rustler visit to the Spruce Capital weeks later.

Last weekend the Rustlers were in Prince Rupert where they defeated the hosts, 29-7, however, fell to Terrace 29-5. Rupert, at 0-4, won’t be attending the games in Williams Lake this Saturday.

Rustlers head coach Braden McCallum said the season has been a good one for the team but, due to point differential between the Rustlers, Terrace and Prince George, noted the team’s chances are slim to crack a top-two finish.

“It’s been competitive,” he said. “We’ve had quite a lot of young guys that are really starting to find their feet and gel with the team.”

“I’m really excited about the game between Terrace and Prince George this weekend. It should be a hard-fought match.”

As a kickoff to its upcoming Rookie Rugby program in conjunction with the City, the Rustlers are inviting any past Rookie Rugby player to wear their jersey to the game at 1 p.m. Saturday for a free hot dog or burger, during a barbecue at the pitch.

“If they bring their dad, seeing as it’s Father’s Day weekend, their dad will get a free hot dog or hamburger as well,” McCallum said.

“We’re doing this to bring more of our junior and rookie members up to the club to help cheer on our men’s team to show what a welcoming community the Rustlers have to offer. Come up, watch some great rugby and enjoy some food on the Rustlers.”

The Rookie Rugby Program — an introduction to the sport for players in grades 1-2, 3-4 and 5-7 — this year, is almost completely full, McCallum said. Rookie Rugby starts with its first session on June 25 at the Marie Sharpe elementary field, and runs each Monday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

“We can take 48,” he said. “We’ve got 46 right now.”

Following the success of last year’s program, the Rustlers will be fielding eight to 10 coaches to work with players.

“The feedback from the community has been amazing [on the program],” he said. “And we’re really happy to be running this program again.”

Registration is available through the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex at 250-398-7665.