Rustlers host holiday hockey tournaments

Karson Fawcett of the Ridge Meadows Atom A4 team fends off a checker as he skates with the puck during the tournament championship game on Saturday afternoon. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The Rustlers Winter Round-Up hockey tournament saw the hometown Rustlers Atom A4 team playing for a gold medal on Sunday afternoon.

The Rustlers scored late to knot the game at 3-3 and send it to overtime, but a penalty that spilled over into the extra period resulted in a power play goal for the gold-medal winning Langley A4 squad, and the hosts settled for Silver.

There was action at both the Pitt Meadows Arena Complex and Planet Ice Maple Ridge, as Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey put on both Atom and Hockey 3 and Hockey 4 holiday tournaments, featuring local teams and others from around the Lower Mainland.

The holiday hockey action keeps coming, with this week bringing the Jim Lindsay Memorial Tournament from Jan. 3-5 for Midget A and C teams.

The rep championship game is scheduled for Friday at 1:45 p.m., and the “house” championship will be the same day at 11:15 a.m.

