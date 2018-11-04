Russians edge Canada Red at World U-17s

It took an extra 17 hours, but Russian closed out a 4-2 win over Canada Red in the Group B opener at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge Sunday. Submitted photo

Canada Red’s first game at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge turned into a 17-hour ordeal after a mid-game power outage postponed the finish of the game until Sunday afternoon, ending in a 4-2 win for the Russians.

The Russians led by a goal with less than eight minutes to go Saturday night when a wind storm knocked out power to the qplex in Quispamsis, NB, suspending the game overnight.

After falling behind 2-0 after one period, Red outshot Russia 23-6 over the final 33 minutes before the lights went out. The delay quashed any momentum built up by the Red team, which includes the Penticton Vee’s Cole Shepard.

Vasili Ponomaryov got the scoring started just shy of the 11-minute mark of the opening frame, burying a quick shot from the slot, and Pavel Tyutnev squeezed a shot past Red goaltender Dylan Garand (Victoria, B.C./Kamloops, WHL) only 33 seconds after that to double the advantage and quiet the standing-room-only crowd at the qplex.

The Canadians carried the play in the second period, outshooting Russia 17-4, but Rychkov beat Garand for the 3-0 goal midway through.

Seth Jarvis (Winnipeg, Man./Portland, WHL) finally got the Canadians on the board with just over four minutes left, chipping a second chance over Russian netminder Yaroslav Askarov to make it a 3-1 game after 40 minutes.

Jarvis was in on the 3-2 goal as well, forcing a turnover in the offensive zone and setting up Payton Mount (Victoria, B.C./Seattle, WHL) to cut the deficit to just one early in the third period.

But Red couldn’t produce the game-tying goal before the game was suspended Saturday, and Khusnutdinov hit the empty net once play resumed Sunday to provide the insurance marker.

The Russians get back to action Monday afternoon, taking on Finland (8 a.m. PST), while Canada Red faces Sweden in the night-cap (3 p.m. PST).

Steve Kidd

Senior reporter, Penticton Western News

