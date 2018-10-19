Russell’s return huge for Cowichan women’s rugby team

The return of Laura Russell helped spur Cowichan to a huge win over Nanaimo in First Division women’s rugby last Saturday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Cowichan Rugby Football Club’s First Division women’s team returned to action on Saturday for the first time since Sept. 22, with a star player making her first appearance of the season.

Laura Russell made her season debut after missing the first few weeks due to injury, and helped spur Cowichan to a 38-25 victory at home over their rivals from Nanaimo.

Russell didn’t end up on the score sheet, but she made her mark on the match regardless.

“Having her back on the field is great,” Cowichan’s Sherry Spence said. “She is such a leader, and even though she never scored she made some huge line breaks to set the other players free.”

Russell was also named Player of the Game for Cowichan. Rookie Helen Brancato also had an outstanding game at No. 10, and scored one of Cowichan’s six tries.

Carolyn Gudmundseth had two tries, and Rikki Wylie, Jamie Russell and Tyson Beukeboom had one apiece. Beukeboom also slotted four conversions.

The First Division women’s team will head south to Westshore this Saturday.