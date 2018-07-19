Rupertites competing in BC Summer Games

Twenty-one athletes from Prince Rupert will make the trip to Cowichan

Dakota Knockwood will compete in track and field at the 20188 BC Summer Games. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Rupertites in BC Summer Games

Twenty-one Prince Rupert athletes are participating in seven different events at the 2018 BC Summer Games and will make the trip to Cowichan where the games will be take place from July 19-22.

READ MORE: Northern B.C. cadet goes from English Channel to BC Summer Games

Ethan Hunter and Dakota Knockwood will compete in the athletics events.

Ryver Bryant, Darren Budskin, Kole Jones, Kade Jones and Chase Leighton-Stevens will represent the Northwest on the boy’s basketball teams while Nikki Davis and Marlena Sampson will play for the girl’s teams.

Prince Rupert Sea Cadets Tommy and Amber Ly will compete in the competition’s sailing events.

READ MORE: Countdown is on to BC Summer Games

Gavin Mcneice, Avery Ryan and Avery Lorette will all travel to the games with the region’s softball teams.

Natalie DeMille, Isaac Dolan Jakob Hall and Piper McWilliam will represent the Prince Rupert rapids at the games.

Mason Di Leta and Aaron Roubicek will both represent Charles Hays Secondary School’s wrestling program at the games.

Landon Franes will be Prince Rupert’s sole triathlete.

matthew.allen@thenorthernview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter