Rupert hockey team keep spectators on edge of their seats as they snatch silver in Terrace tourney

Prince Rupert was the only team to fend off a loss against the Terrace Kermode Rotary hockey team

The Terrace Atoms ringette team grabbed gold with their 4-1 win against Prince Rupert at the Terrace Kermode Atom Competitive Tournament from Dec. 13 to 15. (Contributed Photo)

The Terrace Kermode Rotary hockey team snatched gold in last month’s Terrace Kermode Atom Competitive Tournament that took place on Dec. 13 to 15, with Rupert coming in second.

Battling it out at the finals against Prince Rupert, the team fought hard and finished with a 4-1 win.

Prince Rupert was the only team to stave off a loss from the Kermode, as Terrace won all their games that weekend with the exception of a tie against Prince Rupert.

Paula Ferretti, tournament coordinator said the match up had all the parents and supporters on the edge of their seats as Prince Rupert initially took a three-goal lead early in the game. Terrace didn’t give up and managed to pull through, tying up the score 5-5.

With both Prince Rupert and Terrace setting their eyes on the number one spot, their other wins led them both to replay each other in the final match for gold.

READ MORE: Silver for Seawolves in Hazelton

“They are definitely a group of competitive children so to take gold kind of shows their strength here in the Northwest,” said Ferretti. “Taking the gold was a pretty big accomplishment for these kids, it’s their first time playing and getting involved in more competitive hockey.”

Both teams played a determined game but unfortunately for Rupert, the home team skated away with the 4-1 win, earning the gold.

Terrace athletes that were recognized for their team leadership throughout the tournament were Cody Culp who scored eight goals and had three assists, Foster Armstrong with 11 goals and one assist, Grady Monsen with six goals and seven assists and Gavin Link with one goal and five assists.

Teams from across the region, including Smithers, Kitimat, Prince Rupert and the North West District, travelled to Terrace to compete in the tournament.

READ MORE: River Kings double up the Rampage to take back first place

natalia@terracestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter