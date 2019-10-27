Rupert drowns Steelheads in home opener

Smithers is now 1-2 in their comeback season

Gary Kinsey was one of the Smithers goal scorers in a 4-3 loss to the Rupert Rampage during Saturday night's home opener. (Camus Photography)

The Smithers Steelheads home opener Saturday night was a rematch of the season opener with similar results.

The home team came up short dropping a close one to the Prince Rupert Rampage by a final score of 4-3.

Gary Kinsey opened the scoring at 1:25 of the first period giving Smithers a 1-0 lead going into the break.

Jordan Weir tied it up for the Rampage with the only goal of the second period.

The visitors took the lead early in the third on another Weir goal, but the home team evened it up again when Randall Groot bulged the twine at 11:43.

The 2-2 tie did not last long, however, as Tyler Ostrom added to the visitors tally a minute later and Weir finished off the hat trick at 9:19.

Gary Cloutier would make it three for the home team with just 24 seconds remaining, but it was too little too late.

The Steelheads managed to pelt Rampage goalie Tomoki Yoshizawa with 46 shots but he was up to the task.

Tyran Hunter stopped 32 Prince Rupert shots in the losing effort for Smithers.

The Steelheads are now 1-2 on the season.