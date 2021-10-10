Runners return to the streets with Royal Victoria Marathon

Fans cheer on the runners in the 2021 half marathon portion of the Royal Victoria Marathon. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Overnight winds cleared the way for sunny skies as more than 4,000 people raced through the streets of Victoria in the Royal Victoria Half Marathon and 8K Road Race on Sunday. All participants will be clear of the finish by 1 p.m., say organizers.

The new out and back route takes participants through James Bay, Beacon Hill Park and along Dallas Road on what is a fast and flat course. The race will see some top-level competition with local and visiting runners hoping to come away from the day as champions.

“The quality of our field shows how excited runners of all levels are to be back and competing. There is no prize money on the line this year – just bragging rights and the joy of testing yourself against other runners and your own personal bests,” said Jonathan Foweraker, president of the marathon society.

The women’s half marathon field will see 2019 champion Andrea Lee from North Vancouver contending. She has a personal best (PB) of 1:16:13 from the 2020 Vancouver First Half and a PB of 36:59 at the 2019 Summerfest 10K. Up against Lee will be Leanne Klassen from Calgary who won the Calgary Half Marathon in 2019 (1:20:21) and who has run a 36:57 10K. Victoria’s Jen Millar could win the master’s category – she ran a 1:22:25 in the 2019 Seawheeze Half Marathon and won the masters race at the 2020 Pan Am XC Championships in Langford.

In the men’s field Calgary’s Matt Travaglini is a strong middle-distance runner with a 10K PB of 29:35. Brendan Wong from Coquitlam, ran a 1:10:22 half marathon in the Vancouver First Half in 2019 and a 30:33 in the Vancouver Sun Run. Courtenay’s Logan Roots is a versatile runner on the track as well as on road. His half marathon PB is 1:09:39 from the 2016 Vancouver First Half. The race will also see triathlete Carlos Lesser from Mexico and ultra distance runner Patrick Sperling from Edmonton who ran the 2019 Squamish 50 (23km) in 1:54:26.

The 8K women’s field will see some exciting action with course record holder Sarah Inglis from Surrey returning (2019 – 25:43) and four-time winner Lindsay Carson (Burnaby) also competing. Carson won four consecutive years (2014 – 2017). There are three local strong master’s runners in Lucy Smith, Marilyn Arsenault, and Hilary Stellingwerf. Arsenault won the 8K in 2007 and Stellingwerf in 2011.

The men’s race could be a close call with Thomas Broatch from the UBC Thunderbirds running with a personal best of 25:31. Kevin Friesen from Nanaimo is a 5K specialist (2019 – 15:19) and is on form and aiming for a sub-24-minute finish. David Eikelboom from Whitehorse will also be in contention as well as Theo Hunt from Vancouver. Hunt won the 2017 Pioneer 8K in 25:06.

Natasha Wodak-Fraser set the women’s Half Marathon record in 2018 (1:11:45). The Men’s Half Marathon record is held by Jon Brown (2002 – 1:02:32). The 8K course records were both set in 2019 by Justin Kent (23:14) and Sarah Inglis (25:43).

The Half Marathon has 2,715 registrants and the 8K,1,704. The 8K starts at 7:30 a.m. with half marathoners taking the route at 9:30. Both start and finish on Belleville between Oswego and Menzies streets.

Roads will reopen on a rolling schedule as the participants pass through the various neighbourhoods.

For more information go to: www.runvictoriamarathon.com

