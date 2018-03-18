Runners get festive in Terrace St. Patricks Day Run

Nearly all decked out in green, more than 160 people ran the first Terrace St Patty's Day Run

This enthusiastic group came from Prince Rupert to take part in Terrace’s first St Patricks Day Race. (Jackie Lieuwen / Black Press)

A bustling crowd of 167 people, sported runners in leprechaun costumes, Irish kilts, beer mug hats, and pretty much anything green for Terrace’s first St. Patricks Day Run.

There were families and groups of friends laughing and enjoying costumes before the race started at 10 a.m., kicked off by local runner Joe Pelletier, one of the tree founders of the revived Skeena Valley Runners Club.

It was the first run event organized by the new club, which started up again last July, and it included a large group of runners from Prince Rupert and several from Kitimat.

The almost-17-year-old Connor Block finished the 5K in a whopping 17:39 followed by Colin Scott and Derek Flynn.

More results to come.

