Rumble on the Runway returns to Port McNeill Airport

In fact, the event is so popular that officials say it is usually sold out months in advance.

Rumble On The Runway held it’s second in a series of three summer season drag races, taking over the Port McNeill airport on the July 20th weekend.

Organized by the North Island Timing Association, the race organizers confirmed that once again, this FILOMI Days weekend favourite had attracted 134 vehicles, the maximum permitted for this drag race event.

In fact, the event is so popular that officials say it is usually sold out months in advance.

Racers of all ages competed, including two this year as young as 11 years old and all are looking to earn points in the race categories of: Sportsman, Pro and Super Pro.

There was no shortage of fans either and despite an initial cloudy start to the morning, by 11 o’clock, the sun was out and the bleachers along the runway strip were packed with spectators.

The third and last of the North Island Timing Association’s series will be held on Aug. 24-25 and if you like the sound of high performance engines and fast cars charging down this 1/8th mile track, then you won’t want to miss the series finale.

– Bill McQuarrie article

@NIGazetteeditor@northislandgazette.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter