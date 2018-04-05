Rugby’s High School Stadium Series starts

Local schools compete today (Friday) in rugby in round one of the BC High School Stadium Series in Abbotsford.
There are four cross-zone games taking place at Rotary Stadium.
The first match is at 2 p.m., featuring the W.J. Mouat girls against Chilliwack Secondary.
Next up, at 4 p.m., is the W.J. Mouat boys vs. Penticton (Okanagan).
The third match begins at 5:30 p.m., with Yale (Fraser Valley) taking on Handsworth (Lower Mainland).
The final game is at 7 p.m. and features GW Graham (FV) playing RA McGrath (LM).
Admission is $2 for students and $5 for adults.