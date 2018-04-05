Rugby’s High School Stadium Series starts

Four matches on Friday in round one at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford

Local schools compete today (Friday) in rugby in round one of the BC High School Stadium Series in Abbotsford.

There are four cross-zone games taking place at Rotary Stadium.

The first match is at 2 p.m., featuring the W.J. Mouat girls against Chilliwack Secondary.

Next up, at 4 p.m., is the W.J. Mouat boys vs. Penticton (Okanagan).

The third match begins at 5:30 p.m., with Yale (Fraser Valley) taking on Handsworth (Lower Mainland).

The final game is at 7 p.m. and features GW Graham (FV) playing RA McGrath (LM).

Admission is $2 for students and $5 for adults.