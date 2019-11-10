Rugby women nipped late by Castaways

Cowichan inside centre Miranda Sample carries the ball during last Saturday’s loss to Castaway Wanderers. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The lead slipped away from Cowichan in the dying minutes of Saturday’s Div. 1 women’s rugby match against Castaway Wanderers, resulting in a 38-36 loss for the home team on the final conversion.

“I was very happy with our performance and felt in some ways we played better than the game last weekend in terms of running lines and support play,” Cowichan coach Marlene Donaldson said. “However CW managed their bench players well and were able to come back a little stronger in the second half.”

Carolyn Gudmundseth had two tries, and Laura Russell, Bristine Gibbons, Hayley Berg and Tyson Beukeboom had one each. Hannah McKevitt kicked three conversions.

Cowichan has this weekend off, then hosts Nanaimo on Nov. 16.