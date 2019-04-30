Rugby Whalers learn from loss to Nanaimo side

The Ballenas Whalers girls rugby team got stung by the Nanaimo Hornets 49-17 but it didn’t hurt that much.

The game that was held at Ballenas field on Friday (April 26) was just an exhibition match. If anything, the Whalers 15-a-side squad gained more as they prepare for two important games that they need to win in order to advance to the provincials.

The Hornets, a team consisting of players from Dover Bay, Nanaimo District, John Barsby and Wellington, were bigger and faster but the Whalers didn’t back down.

Head coach Olivia Hill said they were missing 10 of their experienced players due to injuries and other commitments. What she fielded on Friday were the development team consisting mostly of Grade 8s and 9s.

“We had some first-years and fresh faces out there but they did well,” said Hill, who has the luxury of having close to 60 players join the Whalers rugby program this year.

The Whalers were first to score when Emma Harvey rammed through the Hornets defence and created a gap that allowed her to dash to the goalline unimpeded, grounding the ball between the uprights. Following that, the Hornets dominated the first half and shut out the Whalers. But in the third quarter, the Whalers came back strong and scored back-to-back tries.

Anna Tulia executed the No. 8 play off the ruck well as she grabbed the ball and sprinted past the Hornets defence for a unconverted try.

Then Madeline Dabbs picked up a pass and found the overlap on the wing that got her sprinting to the goalline for a try.

The Whalers faced Mark Isfeld Ice in Courtenay on Monday. Results were not available at press time.

The Whalers then head on to Port Alberni next to face the Alberni Armada.

“They’re big games ahead and hopefully we’ll get some of our injure players back and be at full strength so we put our best foot forward,” said Hill.

The Whalers have not played the Ice and the Armada this season. Hill said they are good teams and she is hoping the Whalers can beat both to earn a spot in the provincials.

