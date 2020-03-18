Rugby games cancelled, Piggy Park closed

Div. 1 men's and women's rugby games scheduled for Piggy Park last weekend were called off due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and more cancellations were announced for the immediate future.

BC Rugby initially cancelled all rugby matches for the weekend of March 14 and 15, and Rugby Canada subsequently suspended all activity until April 10.

Piggy Park is owned and operated by the Cowichan Rugby Football Club, unlike most rugby facilities in the province, which are the responsibilities of their local governments, putting the CRFC in its own particular position.

“The Cowichan Rugby Club is in a unique situation being totally responsible — financially and physically — for our facility,” club president Angie Gudmundseth said in a statement posted to Facebook on Sunday. “Your executive is currently working on some initiatives to soften the impact. I ask you to please support them in any way you can. Most importantly, I also ask, as in true rugby tradition, to take initiative to look after your community, your neighbours and your friends. Share rugby’s positive, sharing, giving, family attitude now, when it is needed most.”

BC Rugby’s Competitions Committee was planning to meet on Monday evening to discuss the current situation and possible future scenarios for the 2019-20 season.

