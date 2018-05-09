Rugby club champions crowned at Exhibition Park

Westshore and Burnaby Lake players battle it out during the women’s premier final at Rotary Stadium on Saturday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Rugby champions were crowned at Abbotsford’s Exhibition Park on Saturday.

A total of nine senior club men’s and women’s divisions titles were decided, with teams from 11 different clubs from all over the province duking it out.

The men’s premier league final saw the UBCOB Ravens RFC take down the defending champion UBC Thunderbirds 16-10. It’s the sixth time in club history that the Ravens are on top of the men’s premier league.

“It’s been such a treat to see the rise of the club in the last two years,” said Cully Quirke of the Ravens after the match. “What really feels good is knowing what this means to the people who have been here the longest, both players and supporters. Seeing the smiles on their faces, it’s a real treat.”

The women’s premier league final saw Westshore RFC defeat Burnaby Lake 44-12. Westshore also captured the crown in 2017.

“They came out flying and it took us a while to adapt, it was a real grinder,” Westshore RFC and women’s national team player Paige Farries stated after the win.” Every time we play them it’s different, they adapt so well. To defend this title is massive for this club. At Westshore, we’re trying to build a really high-level women’s environment and this goes a great way to further that. This match really felt like a phenomenal advert for women’s rugby.”

The women’s division one final featured Meraloma RC defeated the Bayside Sharks 29-12, while the women’s division two final championship saw Scribes RFC beat Capilano RFC 29-19.

The men’s premier league reserve final was a close one, with Meraloma RC edging out UBCOBC Ravens RFC 22-20. The Vancouver Rowing Club captured the men’s division one title with a 42-6 win over the Bayside Sharks, and Kamloops RC defeated VRC 28-27 in the men’s division two final.

Westshore RFC took down Capilano RFC 33-22 in the men’s division three final, while United RFC Academy defeated Capilano RFC Academy 64-5 to earn the men’s U23 championship.

High school rugby action also took over Exhibition Park’s Rotary Stadium on Friday, as round two of the Stadium Series came to Abbotsford.

Local senior boys teams were highlighted, as Abbotsford’s W.J. Mouat Hawks beat Handsworth 36-20 in the opening game and Langley’s R.E. Mountain defeated Sentinel 17-10. The evening’s final match saw Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman Timberwolves pick up a 51-12 win over West Vancouver.

The Yale Lions also participated in the Stadium Series, falling 24-15 to Earl Marriott in South Surrey on Friday.