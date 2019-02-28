Rugby Canada Awards return to Victoria

Two local men inducted into the hall of fame April 26

Rugby fever is catching on in Prince Rupert. (Pixabay photo)

The Rugby Canada Awards and Hall of Fame induction ceremony returns to Victoria for 2019.

Originally scheduled to take place March 7 in Vancouver, the same weekend as the HSBC Sevens Series’ stop at B.C. Place, the annual awards show has been moved to Friday, April 26 at the Empress Hotel. In an update posted to the Rugby Canada website, the organization cites an appreciation of a large number of social events that week in relation to the Sevens.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria rugby players named to national Hall of Fame

The return to Victoria is fitting as two of the hall of fame inductees have Victoria ties.

Hans de Goede and Mark Wyatt are both members of the BC Sports Hall of Fame and the Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame, as well as Vancouver Island Crimson Tide alumni.

Wyatt also adds UVic and Oak Bay High School to his rugby alma mater.

Ticket information is online at www.rugby.ca.

jesse.laufer@oakbaynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter