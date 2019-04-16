Royals sweep Chiefs in season opener

The Save-On-Foods Parksville Royals are off to a good start.

Despite rain that disrupted play, the Royals ended up in good spirits as they swept their doubleheader against the Whalley Chiefs, 5-2 and 13-0, in their BC Premier Baseball League season opener at home at Inouye-Wallace field at Springwood Park on Sunday, April 14.

In Game 1, starter Shae Verral pocketed the win with over five innings of work. A senior in his final season with the Royals, Verral was cruising along and allowed just two runs through five innings of play.

With the score 5-2 for the home side, the sixth inning saw Whalley make a comeback as they put two more runs on the board. Brodie Comerford was called in on to put out the fire and came on in relief with one out and the bases loaded. Comerford picked right up from a stellar 2018 campaign as he first induced a ground ball out and then struck out the next batter to retire the side. Comerford came back out to pitch a 1-2-3 in the seventh inning including two strike-outs to seal the victory and earn the save.

At the plate, leadoff man Anson McGorman had the hot bat, going 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Nathan Lagos and Max Kolopenuk each hit doubles and Jacob Volkers tacked on a single and a run scored.

The back half of the doubleheader was a lopsided affair as the Royals mercied Whalley 13-0 in five innings. The Royals took advantage of some of the Chiefs defefensive lapses.

Doubles by Nolan Macdonald, Kieran Bowles, and McGorman led the hit parade as the Royals jumped out to an 11-run lead in the first.

Now sometimes, a team gets the offence it needs to help the pitching staff. That was not the case in Game 2. McGorman was dominant on the hill, no-hitting the Chiefs in five innings of work. The young right-handed pitcher earned 11 of his 15 outs via the strikeout, walking just two. When all was said and done, McGorman threw a no-hitter in his first ever Premier League start and went 4-for-6 on the day at the plate with four RBIs, a double, and a triple.

Head coach Frank Kaluzniak was pleased with the effort on Sunday.

“It was a good start to the season,” said Kaluzniak. “Our pitchers gave us a chance to win and we got some timely hitting to capitalize on our opportunities. We have some things to work on in practice this week but I’m looking for the guys to carry the momentum into next weekend.”

The Royals are at home again this weekend. They host the UBC Thunder at Inouye-Wallace field on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Junior Royals also played their first home game last Sunday. They split their doubleheader against Coquitlam Redlegs winning the first game 11-1, but dropping the second 16-5.

This coming Sunday, the Junior Royals host the White Rock Tritons 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Inouye-Wallace field.

NEWS Staff/Royals report