Royals split it up against As

Michael Briones photoParksville Royals Brodie Comerford was in strong pitching form to earn win against the Okanagan A’s.
The Save-On-Foods Parksville Royals took on the Okanagan Athletics in a 4-game set at Springwood Park and came away with two B.C. Premier Baseball League wins over the weekend.
The Royals opened with a 9-7 win in the first game on Saturday but narrowly lost 1-0 later in the afternoon. On Sunday, the Royals edged the Athletics 1-0 but weren’t able to double up as they dropped another heartbreaker 6-5 in the second game.
Game 1 on Saturday saw the Royals come out with some sloppy defence that put starter Shae Verral in a quick three-run hole. The bats responded in the bottom of the first and posted seven runs across of the plate. Verral allowed six runs, f0ur earned, through three innings of work before giving way to Brodie Comerford to start the fourth inning. Comerford was on his game throwing 41 of his 64 pitches for strikes and earning the win. The Royals scored nine runs on 11 hits and got contributions up and down the lineup. Tim Holyk and Jacob Volkers each had three RBIs to lead the team to victory. Volkers added a stolen base as did Anson McGorman who went 3-for-4 at the dish.
Game 2 was a much better played affair and run scoring was at a premium.
Nolan Macdonald got the start and was fantastic, allowing just two hits and a single run over six full innings of work. Sadly the Royals hitters couldn’t bring anyone home, scattering five hits across seven innings. Comerford led the squad going 2-for-3 at the plate.
On a sunny Sunday morning the two teams were at it again. Despite the early start, both defenses were very solid and neither committed an error. Royals starter Volkers was in total command from the very first pitch and proceeded to throw a complete game no-hitter, the first of his PBL career.
At the plate, all of the scoring for the boys in purple happened in the first inning with Connor Hall driving in leadoff man McGorman. Trevor Nicoll tried to give the Royals some insurance with a one out triple in the bottom of the fifth but was stranded.
In the final game of the series, sophomore McGorman but struggled to find his game as he was tagged for four earned runs in an inning of work. Tyler Newby came on in relief and fired a clean second inning and was followed by Carter Chard-Hill with two clean innings of his own. In the meantime the Royals began to find their groove at the plate.
Holyk’s single scored Newby and Nathan Lagos in the third and the lead was reduced to 4-2.
After the Athletics tacked another run in the fifth, the Royals surged forthree more in the top of the seventh to tie the game. Volkers led the inning off with a double and would come around to score on consecutive wild pitches. Lagos turned in more than two gritty innings of relief but got into trouble in the bottom of the seventh and Okanagan walked it off for the win.
BASES LOADED: This weekend, the Royals are on the road. On Saturday they head to Victoria to take on the Eagles then on Sunday they face the Langley Blaze.