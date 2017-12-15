Royals set to stage Winter Ball

Players invited to take part in the indoor training program

NEWS file photoThe Parksville Royals baseball program is gearing up for its 24th season in 2018.

The Parksville Royals Baseball Club is looking forward to the 2018 season, and is inviting prospective players to get in on the action.

This will be the Royals’ 24th season. Over the years, 65 players from the community have gone on to play college or professional baseball upon graduating from the program, said general manager Mike Parlow.

“We are very proud of our program and remain committed to providing that same opportunity to all high school-age ballplayers that aspire to play at the highest level of competition,” said Parlow.

The Royals are set to get their 2018 Winter Ball program underway. It is open to bantam, midget, junior and senior players entering grades 8-12 this year.

Indoor training sessions will be held twice a week at Arbutus Meadows starting Jan. 14, and will run through February.

The cost is $157.50

Those interested in playing for the Parksville Royals senior, junior, and bantam prep teams as well as the North Island Bantam AA program are invited to attend.

The sessions will focus on fundamentals, skill development and assessment. As for returning players, coaches will be implementing development plans and fitness programs based on last season and fall ball observations.

The training sessions will also mark the beginning of formal tryouts for the 2018 season. Team rosters will come together throughout the month of February and final selections are expected to be made in early March.

The tryouts for the North Island Bantam AA team will be coordinated by Kurt Bowles on behalf of the North Island associations, and will take place at the same time as the bantam prep roster selection.

To register for the Winter Ball program you can go online at ballcharts.com/team/?team=parksvilleroyals&fd=registration&pg=event&id=14.