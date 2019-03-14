Royals’ playoff tickets on sale now

The Royals kick off the first game of playoff on home ice, their opponent is still to be determined. (File Photo/Black Press Media)

Don’t miss your chance to see the Royals in action this season, single game tickets are now on sale for the 2019 WHL Playoffs.

Round one of the playoffs begin at home on March 22 and 23, the opponent is still to be determined. Playing either the Kelowna Rockets or Kamloops Blazers the Royals are ready to win. Puck drop for both games in 7:05 p.m.

The rest of the schedule will be announced once opponents have been discovered.

Tickets, starting at $20.50 are available for purchase at the Select Your Tickets box office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777 and online at www.selectyourtickets.com.

Currently, Victoria is in Kamloops to finish up their four-game road trip against the Blazers.

