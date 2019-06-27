Royals end winless skid on diamond

The Save-On-Foods Parksville Royals ended their B.C. Premier Baseball League winless drought when they swept their doubleheader against the host Whalley Chiefs 5-4 and 12-0.
Game 1 saw the lead change multiple times. Starter Brodie Comerford scattered seven hits across five innings of work, allowing four earned runs and striking out three. Jacob Volkers came on in relief, throwing two innings with no runs allowed. Volkers also had a big day at the plate. The lead-off man went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, and three runs scored. Volkers opened the seventh with a double which was key as he came in to score the go-ahead run two batters later on Comerford’s sacrifice fly.
Game 2 saw rookie Anson McGorman take the hill. McGorman had a no-hitter against the Chiefs back on opening day and he brought his good stuff again this time out. McGorman secured the complete game win tossing six innings of one-hit, shutout ball, striking out eight batters and walking just one. The offence gave him plenty of support, bombing the Whalley pitching staff for 12 runs. Trevor Nicoll went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, and two RBIs and Nathan Lagos went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two runs scored, and 4 RBIs.
Junior Royals blank Pirates
The Save-On-Foods Parksville Junior Royals had a busy five-game week and came out firing against the Mid-Island Pirates, scoring a 3-0 win on Wednesday at Springwood Park.
Starter Austin Walper pitched four innings and scattered three hits, allowing no runs. Ethan Dean came on to throw three scoreless innings of his own and completed the shutout. At the dish, Owen Crouse had a double and a run scored as Will Roberts and Cody Jackson picked up an RBI each.
Over the weekend, the Junior Royals started out strong against the UBC Thunder in Vancouver. The Royals had a chance to win both games but lost 6-5 in the ninth in Game 1 and then 2-1 in the seventh in Game 2.
The Juniors ran out of arms on Sunday against North Delta Blue Jays and dropped both sides of the doubleheader, 13-2 and 16-6.
Batter Up: Canada Day weekend will be busy at Springwood Park as the premier and junior Royals host four games each. The Junior Royals will host the Fraser Valley Junior Cardinals on Saturday with first pitch at 1 p.m. Then on Sunday at 1 p.m., the juniors are again in action, this time against the Victoria Junior Mariners on the Rotary field.
On Inouye-Wallace field, the Premier Royals will take on the Coquitlam Reds at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Then on Canada Day, the Premier Royals will host the Victoria Mariners with games scheduled at noon and 2:30 p.m.
The Bantam Royals have a home-and-home series against the UBC Thunder.
On Saturday, the boys travel to UBC and then Sunday the Thunder come to the Island for a doubleheader at Bill Moore Park in Courtenay.