Royals end winless skid on diamond

The Save-On-Foods Parksville Royals ended their B.C. Premier Baseball League winless drought when they swept their doubleheader against the host Whalley Chiefs 5-4 and 12-0.

Game 1 saw the lead change multiple times. Starter Brodie Comerford scattered seven hits across five innings of work, allowing four earned runs and striking out three. Jacob Volkers came on in relief, throwing two innings with no runs allowed. Volkers also had a big day at the plate. The lead-off man went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, and three runs scored. Volkers opened the seventh with a double which was key as he came in to score the go-ahead run two batters later on Comerford’s sacrifice fly.

Game 2 saw rookie Anson McGorman take the hill. McGorman had a no-hitter against the Chiefs back on opening day and he brought his good stuff again this time out. McGorman secured the complete game win tossing six innings of one-hit, shutout ball, striking out eight batters and walking just one. The offence gave him plenty of support, bombing the Whalley pitching staff for 12 runs. Trevor Nicoll went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, and two RBIs and Nathan Lagos went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two runs scored, and 4 RBIs.

Junior Royals blank Pirates

The Save-On-Foods Parksville Junior Royals had a busy five-game week and came out firing against the Mid-Island Pirates, scoring a 3-0 win on Wednesday at Springwood Park.

Starter Austin Walper pitched four innings and scattered three hits, allowing no runs. Ethan Dean came on to throw three scoreless innings of his own and completed the shutout. At the dish, Owen Crouse had a double and a run scored as Will Roberts and Cody Jackson picked up an RBI each.

Over the weekend, the Junior Royals started out strong against the UBC Thunder in Vancouver. The Royals had a chance to win both games but lost 6-5 in the ninth in Game 1 and then 2-1 in the seventh in Game 2.

Some performances to mention include Cody Jackson who started game 2 and pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing just 2 runs. Also Austin Walper who knocked in 2 RBI in game 1.

The Juniors ran out of arms on Sunday against North Delta Blue Jays and dropped both sides of the doubleheader, 13-2 and 16-6. Will Roberts was locked in at the plate going 2 for 2 with a run scored and 3 RBI in game 2. Elijah Oelke contributed with a double, a run scored, and an RBI. Cameron Bell chipped in with a triple, 2 walks, a run scored, and an RBI.

Bantam Royals drop two close ones vs the Twins

The Save-On-Foods Parksville Bantam Royals were on the road this weekend playing the North Shore Twins in North Vancouver. The two teams have faced off already this season with the series sitting at 1-1 respectively. Royals would start Tyler Kolopenuk who would go the distance throwing 6 complete innings. It would be a pitcher’s duel with both sides battling and offense coming at a premium. Leading the offensive charge was Liam McNamee with a hit and a run scored and Landon Bowers with 2 hits and a run. The Twins would score in the first inning, but answered back by two from the Royals in the 2nd. The Twins would answer again with 1 run in the 3rd and another in the 4th to take game 1 with a score of 3-2.

Royals would turn to Liam McNamee for game 2 in this tightly contested match-up. McNamee would also pitch well providing 4 innings of 2 run baseball before giving the ball to Rylan Baikie and Breandan McLaughlin who would shut the door on the Twin’s offense. Once again the Royals found themselves in a pitcher’s duel. At the plate, Ryan Deagle and Breydan Riecker led the offense and Gareth MacDonald came up with a clutch RBI single to score the Royals only run as they lost game 2 by a score of 2-1.

Coach Biro would go on to say “that was some of the best fundamental baseball we have played all year and we just got unlucky. They didn’t beat us in those games, we unfortunately just lost. They got the hit when they needed it, and we had some guys step in in big situations and hit the ball hard; unfortunately right at their team. Bad luck. But it was entertaining I couldn’t have asked for anymore from our players”

Next up: Canada Day weekend baseball! It will be a busy weekend down at Springwood Park as the Premier & Junior Royals host 4 games each. Starting on Saturday, The Junior Royals will host the Fraser Valley Junior Cardinals with first pitch at 1 pm.

Then on Sunday, the Junior are again in action, this time against the Victoria Junior Mariners on the Rotary field. On Inouye-Wallace, the Premier side will take on the Coquitlam Reds. First pitch on both diamonds at 1 pm.

On Canada Day, the Premier Royals will host the Victoria Mariners with games scheduled at Noon and 2:30 pm.

The Bantam Royals have a home and home series against the UBC Thunder. On Saturday, the boys travel to UBC and then Sunday the Thunder come to the Island for a double-header at Bill Moore Park in Courtenay.

