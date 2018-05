Trail Track and Field hosts record number of athletes at Haley Park for Royal Canadian Legion meet

A Trail Track and Field athlete sprints to the finish line in the hurdles.

A record number of athletes hit the ground running at Haley Park on Saturday for the Royal Canadian Legion Track and Field Meet.

Close to 150 elementary and secondary school participants came from across the Kootenays and Boundary region to compete for the chance to qualify for the provincial track meet.

See results and more photos in this week’s Trail Times.