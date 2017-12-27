The best athlete in Nelson is a two-sport beast so talented he’d make Bo Jackson blush.

Rowan Megale is the Star’s athlete of the year following spectacular performances in powerlifting and rugby.

Megale had been powerlifting just nine months when he went to his first event in April, but the then-Grade 12 student at L.V. Rogers stunned the competition with a gold medal and a provincial record at the BLM Showdown in Abbotsford. Megale’s lift of 192.5 kilograms in the under-18 men’s 93 kg category smashed the previous mark of 190 kg.

“When I went I was expecting to have high numbers, but I didn’t think I’d have really great numbers,” he said at the time.

Two months later Megale was playing winger for the Bombers boys rugby team at the high school provincials. The team finished with a silver medal, and Megale’s performance led to a tryout and selection on Team B.C.’s under-18 side.

Megale then travelled with the provincial team to Ireland for three exhibition games in August as well as a visit to Canada’s training camp during the Rugby Women’s World Cup.

Nelson is a city of athletic talent, which makes it difficult to put the spotlight on any one person. But for his accomplishments in two sports, Megale showed there’s no ceiling to what local athletes can accomplish.

And for his next trick? Megale is preparing for his first kyokushin karate tournament in the spring, yet another sport he’ll likely succeed at.

