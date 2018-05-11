Round robin tennis opens season

The Arrowsmith Tennis Club got its season going last weekend.

It hosted its first round robin tournament on May 5, drawing approximately 36 members who came out to enjoy a sunny day of tennis.

The event, a popular social activity of the club, provided an opportunity for members to meet and play tennis with other members who they might not get a chance to see throughout the season. The club has members from Parksville Qualicum Beach and neighbouring communities.

The second round robin will be held on June 2.

The Arrowsmith Tennis Club’s Oceanside Open is taking place on Saturday, June 16. It is open to all comers for a $10 entry fee. The play will be men’s doubles and ladies’ doubles. There will be lunch and prizes.

For more info, visit the website arrowsmithtennis.ca.

The club plays daily drop-in tennis and also organizes a number of tournaments for singles, doubles and mixed doubles. There are also social events that are organized throughout the season.

Players of all ages and abilities are welcome to join the club. And anyone interested can play twice for free. To join, the cost is $35 annually for adults and $20 for juniors under 18 years of age.

For more information phone or email Sue Rehill, membership director, at 250-947-9743 or 44Limes@gmail.com

— NEWS Staff