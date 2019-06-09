Rotary honours top North Okanagan high school athletes

One went undefeated in the season. One never dropped a set at provincials. Both won B.C. titles.

The Vernon Panthers football team, which never lost a AA game in the season in capturing the school and city’s first-ever provincial high school senior championship, and the Vernon Christian School Royals, which powered their way to a perfect record in taking the school’s first-ever B.C. A high school senior boy’s volleyball championship, were named Boys Team of the Year (sponsored by Iron Heart Gym) at the sixth annual Rotary North Okanagan High School Athletic Awards.

The honours were handed out iin front of a capacity crowd at the Prestige Vernon Lodge Hotel.

The girls Team of the Year (sponsored by Sun Life Financial) was the Charles Bloom Timberwolves senior girls basketball team from Lumby.

VSS students swept the all-around (Bannister Honda/Bannister GM) and academic (Capri CMW Insurance/The Larsen/Szudek Family) Athlete of the Year awards. Kelsey Falk won both for the girls, and was also named winner of the Most Outstanding Girls Basketball Player, sponsored by Vernon Optometry), while Liam Alder was top academic male and Thomas Hyett was male all-around winner.

River McDonald won the 107.5 Beach Radio Patrick Nicol Booster Award; Chris Bannick of Vernon Christian School took home the Total Fun Coach of the Year honour, and Katherine Norman won the Rotary-sponsored Lifetime Achievement in Coaching honour.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vernon Rotary honours finest high school athletes

The other winners included:

GIRLS

Volleyball (Peter and Cathy Evans, sponsor): Paige Noakes, Fulton;

Cross-Country (Talon Benefits – Brian Reid, sponsor): Annika Ariano, Seaton;

Newcomer (Charlene Silvester, Notary Public, sponsor): Olivia Tymkiw, VSS;

Teammate (Edward Jones Investment, sponsor): Esther Drysdale, Charles Bloom;

Soccer (The Goplen Family, sponsor): Maddy Overend, Vernon Christian School;

Track and Field (Snap Fitness, sponsor): Ariano;

Golfer (Vernon Golf and Country Club, sponsor): Kendra Jones-Munk, Seaton;

BOYS

Track and Field (Dr. James Mayne, Arise Chiropractic, sponsor): Braden Kersey, Seaton;

Cross-Country (Brentwell Construction, sponsor): Kersey;

Football (Nicholas Alexander Landscaping, sponsor): Charles Lemay, VSS;

Volleyball: (Doyle’s Custom Rock Walls, sponsor): Ben Molitwenik, Vernon Christian School;

Basketball (Martin von Holst, 3 % Realty, sponsor): Devin Hofsink, Vernon Christian School;

Soccer (Andy Ericson, Investor Group, sponsor): Kody Kongsdorf, Vernon Christian School;

Golfer (Vernon Golf and Country Club, sponsor): Austin Armanini, Vernon Christian School;

Teammate (True North Leadership, sponsor): Tage Kineshanko, Charles Bloom;

Newcomer (Heemskerk Accounting, sponsor): Liam Remple, VSS;

Rugby (City Furniture, sponsor): Evan Trottier, Fulton.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.