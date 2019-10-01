Rotary golf tournament raises $15,000 for community projects

Gerry Beltgens – Special to the Chronicle

Eighty six golfers participated at the Annual Rotary Golf Tournament held at Mount Brenton Golf Club on September 21st.

The event started with a buffet breakfast prepared by the course catering staff. Three companies offered holes in one on par 3’s on the course. One of the players, Peter Pardee, actually did get a hole in one, but unfortunately it was on the ladies KP hole.

The rain held off, there were peeks of sunshine and it was a little gray, but the organizers got lucky considering the rainy days before and after the tournament.

The 18 holes of golf were followed by a rib and chicken buffet luncheon again catered by the Mount Brenton Golf Course restaurant. Prizes were awarded for closest to the wiggly line, men’s and ladies closest to the pin, putting contest, chipping contest and guessing the number of balls lost during the tournament (115!).

There was also a sponsor recognition contest. Teams complete a form indicating where they saw the sponsor’s signs throughout the course, putting green and dining room. The winner of that contest was the Island GM team. The winning team in the best ball scramble format was the Mark Staples team.

Silent and live auctions were held during the luncheon featuring the many donated items from local businesses and Rotarians. At the end of the day the tournament netted, after all expenses, over $15,000.00 to benefit local youth and community organizations in Chemainus and Ladysmith.

Organizers would like top thank the participants and donors for once again stepping up and supporting the Rotary Clubs and their projects.