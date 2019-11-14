Rossland Warriors host Kelowna Sparta this weekend

Some of the best local Sr. Men's players will lace em up for the Rossland Warriors this weekend

The Rossland Warriors are back in action this weekend with a pair of games against the Kelowna Sparta.

The senior men’s team is loaded with past WHL and BCHL players that include local players from the Trail Smoke Eaters and KIJHL teams like the B.V. Nitehawks, Castlegar Rebels and Nelson Leafs.

This weekend’s line up will change slightly from Friday to Saturday but includes well known West Kootenay players Dallas Calvin, Eric Walker, Paul Mailey, Mason Spear, Craig Clare, Ryan Edwards, Kyle Hope, Scott Morisseau, Dyne Parker, Ryon Sookro, Jonas Horvath, Kieran Hill, Andrew Jenner, Steve Walker and Greg Parker up front.

On defence, Rossland’s blue line will be manned by Ryan Renz, Devyn Hill, Danny Vlanich, Lyle Frank, Tyler and Tanner Hlookoff, Alex McDougall and Kane Mckee, while Mike Kooznetsoff, Cody Deadmarsh and Paul Barclay will be between the pipes.

The Warriors are coming off two convincing wins over the Powell River Regals two weeks ago in 14-3 and 10-0 victories. However, the Sparta will undoubtedly prove a tougher opponent, having been the runner up in the last two Coy Cup provincial championships.

After more than a decade in limbo, the Rossland Senior Warriors re-formed last season with hopes of bringing back senior men’s hockey to the Rossland Arena. The last time the Warriors operated was the 2007/08 season.

The puck drop for the Warriors-Sparta game goes Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Rossland Arena. Doors open at 6:15 and beverage gardens at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door, or can be purchased at Re/Max All Pro Reality in Rossland.