Rossland teen tees off at Canadian men’s golf championship

Xander Bankes next challenge is the Junior Boys Nationals in Quebec this week

Xander Bankes gives the thumbs up after teeing off at the Canadian Men’s Amateur Golf Championship at the Ambassador Club in Windsor, Ont. last week. (Contributed)

A Rossland teen took his game to another level last week, and competed in the 116th Canadian Men’s Amateur Golf Championship in Windsor, Ont. Aug. 2-5.

Xander Bankes, a 16-year-old Redstone member, teed off against the best players in the country at the hallowed Ambassador Club course.

“Just being announced at the first tee on Monday was pretty exciting; that thought of ‘Wow, this is real… a National Championship!'” Bankes told the Rossland News.

“It was a great experience. I played with two great players around my age, and we had fun together. The course was in great shape; really challenging but interesting.”

Although, he shot two respectable rounds of 77 and 78, Xander missed the cut, which saw 70 of 156 golfers with scores better than 4-over par move on in the 72-hole tournament.

Bankes just finished playing in the BC Junior Championships, where BC Golf asked athletes to make an “expression of interest application” for the respective Canadian Championships.

“Given that we have friends that live very close to the course in Sainte Julie for the Juniors and Xander’s grandparents, who he hadn’t seen in two years, live in Oakville, we decided to apply, hope for the best and make a bit of a holiday out of it if he was lucky enough to be chosen,” explained Xander’s mom Fiona Martin.

“We had all but given up hope of attending, and just planned to spend the week visiting family and friends in Ontario, when we got the email confirming his participation on Tuesday afternoon. At that point, there was a bit of disbelief, and then we got excited!”

The Ambassador’s impeccable links style course was unique and challenging, but Bankes was able to adjust and manage the course well.

“I did one practice round, so it wasn’t too bad,” said Xander. “I am getting used to playing new courses, and it seems to be getting easier. I am also a pretty visual learner and remember the holes well.”

Some holes admittedly were more challenging than others. Bankes birdied the par-4 seventh hole on both days, and the 18th on his first round. However, 14 was tough. He shot a double bogey and a bogey on the long 237-yard par-3, and also bogied four and five on both days.

“Very challenging with lots of wind, deep and thick rough and links style feskew around the whole course,” said Bankes. “Deep bunkers and really long holes. The shortest par 3 was 175 yards, and there was a 490-yard par 4!

“I had some really good shots, drove the ball well and hit lots of fairways. I didnt actually play that badly, just had a few bad holes.”

Playing in the men’s national championship was a positive experience for the teenager and provided a good warm up for his next challenge, the Canadian Junior Boys Golf Championship in Sainte-Julie, Que., Aug. 9-12.

“I think that this tournament has prepared me well; there were a lot of young players here and lots of them will be going to Sainte-Julie. I know that if I can put together a couple of good rounds I can be right up there with the leaders next week.”

The experience for Bankes is a highlight of his young career and has provided him with ample motivation for the future.

His sites are firmly set at putting together four solid rounds at the junior nationals, played at the Club de Golf La Vallée du Richelieu, and make the cut.

As for the long-term, Xander would like to follow in the footsteps of two Rossland brothers who were able to take their game south of the border and play in the NCAA.

“I have started to think long term, and am considering trying to get a golf scholarship,” he said. “I have been playing with people who are currently on scholarships, and of course the McKay boys (Tyler and Braden) from Rossland are good role models for me in this.

“I don’t know what I want to study yet, but that will come.”

Xander is also a talented skier and FreeSki competitor, who is looking forward to a full season of competing on the slopes.

“For now, I will have maybe one more golf tournament and then I will start getting ready for the winter and the FreeSki competition schedule,” he added. “We didnt have any competitons last year, so I am stoked for winter!”

Follow Xander’s progress at the junior nationals by going to golfcanada.ca.

Max Sekulic of Rycroft, Alta., shot a final-round 5-under, 66, to win the Men’s Amateur Championship at 17 under. The 22 year old attends Washington State University and will receive an exemption into both the 2022 RBC Canadian Open from June 6-12 at St George’s Golf & Country Club in Toronto, and the 2021 U.S. Amateur from Aug. 9-15 in Oakmont & Verona, Pa.

Coquitlam’s A.J. Ewart finished second at 15-under.

Read: West Kootenay athletes excel at provincial meet

sports@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Rossland News