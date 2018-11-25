Rope and ride: Quesnel Team Roping Club’s winter series takes off

Plenty of competitors at the agriplex last weekend

  • Nov. 25, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Quesnel Team Ropers held an event at Alex Fraser Park Nov. 17, with competitors showing off their skills in the Agriplex as the club’s winter series begins.

READ MORE: Team roping a hit with all ages at clinic for beginners

Previous story
Caps blanked in Powell River
Next story
Jack Karran scores late as Leafs edge Border Bruins

Just Posted

Most Read