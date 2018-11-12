Rolling with the Rockets: Zachary Salyn

After moving to Golden from Edmonton to play with the Golden Rockets, Zachary Salyn says one of the best parts of living here is the mountain view from his billet family home.

After moving to Golden from Edmonton to play with the Golden Rockets, Zachary Salyn says one of the best parts of living here is the mountain view from his billet family home.

He began playing hockey when he was only five years old, and was hooked right away. One of his favourite memories as a kid was winning minor hockey week with his team.

The 18-year-old defenseman came to Golden to be a part of a team undergoing a lot of changes, and he was asked to be a part of the “biggest turnaround” in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League history. He went through the training camps, and was brought on board to join the team for the 2018/19 season.

On top of his hockey skills, Salyn brings a positive energy to the dressing room and on the bench. Throughout the season, he hopes to improve on his skills, and be a better hockey player than when he started with the Rockets.

In the future, Salyn wants to finish school and get a job that he is happy with.

On the weekend, after playing against the Grand Forks Border Bruins and the Kimberley Dynamiters, Rockets head coach Jeremy Blumes said Salyn brings a steady and physical presence on the back end.

“This weekend, he blocked shots and consistently made a good first pass to help the Rockets exit the zone,” Blumes said.

If you were a scout, how would you describe yourself as a player?

I put the team first, and I’m a hardworking player that’s always ready to have fun.

If you could vacation anywhere, where would you go?

I’d go to France.

If you would have one superpower, what would you choose?

To read minds so I know what everyone’s thinking.

What is your favourite thing to do to relax?

I would go fishing, because I love being on the open water.

Jersey number: 2

Position: Defence

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 190 lbs.

Hometown: Edmonton, AB

Shoots: Left

Date of birth: June 6, 2000