Rolling with the Rockets: Shawn Grobowsky

Shawn Grobowsky has been playing with the Golden Rockets since last season.

Coming from Okotoks, Alberta, he chose to come to Golden because his brother played with the team the year before he started. A love of hockey runs in his family, and he began playing when he was seven years old.

One of his fondest memories is winning in the South Central Alberta Hockey League with his bantam AA team.

At every game and practice, Grobowsky puts in hard work and dedication, and tries to lead by example on and off the ice. He wants to continue moving forward with his hockey career, and hopes to be a “go-to guy” for his team in Golden.

This week, he buried the winning goal of the night in double overtime at the Rockets Halloween howley Columbia Valley grudge match against their rivals, the Columbia Valley Rockies, bringing the team to a 4-3 victory.

Last year, Grobowsky scored nine goals for the Golden Rockets, and 10 assists. This year, he has played 15 games so far, scoring one goal and three assists.

What is the most useless talent you have?

I can juggle

If you could vacation anywhere, where would you go?

Freeport, Bahamas

Which fictional villain is your favourite?

The Joker

On your tem, who would you ost like to be stuck in an elevator with?

Brendon Sime-Vivian

What person or event has had the most influence on your life?

I can’t narrow it down to one person. It has to be the two sets of parents in my life. My parents back in Okotoks, and by billet parents in Golden.

Jersey number: 12

Position: Foreward

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 170 lbs.

Shoots: Right

Hometown: Okotoks, AB.

Date of birth: June 27, 1999