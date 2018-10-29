Rolling with the Rockets: Jayden Hendricks

Jayden Hendricks didn't have to travel far to join the Golden Rockets this year, since his hometown is only three and a hald hours away.

Hailing from Strathmore, Alberta, just east of Calgary, Hendricks came to Golden to play Junior A with the Rockets, and to take in the scenery while he’s at it. He enjoys travelling in between his hometown and Golden, and had only been to B.C. once before committing to live here and play with the team.

He started playing hockey when he was only four years old with the Timbits team, and took his winning attitude to continue playing the game. His fondest memories of playing hockey as a kid include winning championships in his second year of midget hockey, and winning again in his first year of peewee hockey.

Since then, he has learned what it takes to play a good game of hockey and be a good teammate. He is able to assert himself as a physical player, and works hard to protect his teammates on the ice.

Every day, Hendricks is working to improve his game. By the end of the season, he wants to be one of the most physical players on the ice, and score goals for the team.

He’s already off to a good start, having scored six goals and two assists, with 42 penalty minutes. On October 21, he scored two goals for the Rockets and one assist.

“[Hendricks] used his size and strength to bully his way to the net scoring goals the hard way this weekend,” said head coach Jeremy Blumes.

What is the most useless talent you have?

I’m good at video games

If you could vacation anywhere, where would you go?

Bora Bora, because it seems like a nice place to travel to.

Which fictional villain is your favourite?

The Joker, because of the story behind him and the challenge he gives Batman.

On your team, who would you most like to be stuck in an elevator with?

Steve Bigam.

What person or event has had the most influence on your life?

My mom, to keep pushing me and taking me to all my games over the last 14 years.

Jersey number: 25

Position: Forward

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 218 lbs.

Hometown: Strathmore, AB.

Shoots: Left

Date of birth: April 3, 2000