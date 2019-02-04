Rolling with the Rockets: Janson Pashniak

Playing hockey since he was five years old, Janson Pashniak is a physical player for the Golden Rockets.

Bringing physicality and positivity to the team, Pashniak says he contributes these qualities to the team, and his goal this year was to help them make the playoffs.

He, and the other players, succeeded. The team heads into the playoffs in February for the first time in four years.

Moving to Golden was an easy choice for Pashniak because he wanted to be a part of “the greatest turnaround in junior hockey,” he said.

“I want to help the Rockets become a winning team,” he said at the beginning of the season.

Growing up, hockey was always a big part of Pashniak’s life. He fondly remembers travelling to tournaments as a kid, and always enjoyed playing mini sticks in the hotel hallways while on the road for tournaments.

“[Pashniak] was offered a commitment at our spring camp, after travelling all the way from Bonnyville, Alta. He is a physical two-way forward that contributes at both ends of the ice,” said Rockets head coach Jeremy Blumes. “In the playoffs, we are expecting [Pashniak] to be a difference maker by playing a heavy game.”

Since Pashniak was playing bantam hockey, he has always wanted to play college hockey in the U.S. As a rookie player for the Golden Rockets, he is working to make this a reality by playing hard and gaining points throughout the season.

Do you have any pregame rituals?

No.

Who is your favourite NHL player, and why?

Connor McDavid, because he has insane speed and skill, and he’s fun to watch.

Who would win an arm wrestling competition on your team?

Terrell Vekved or Dylan Ushkowski (no longer playing with the Rockets) because they’re both big units and man handle guys on the ice.

What is your favourite book or movie and why?

Step Brothers because it’s funny and Will Ferrell is my favourite actor.

Jersey Number: 10

Position: Forward

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 170 lbs.

Hometown: Bonnyville, Alta.

Shoots: Right

Date of Birth: March 27, 2000