Rolling with the Rockets: Jack Fairfield

Jack Fairfield scored the winning goal against the Creston Valley Thundercats on Saturday night at the Golden Arena, and he has been working hard all season to contribute to the Golden Rocket's success.

“[He’s] a skilled and speedy forward that contributes at both ends of the ice,” said Rockets head coach Jeremy Blumes.

Fairfield has been playing hockey since he was four years old, and has many fond memories throughout the years, especially winning a banner at a young age.

With a similar mindset to his teammates, Fairfield decided to come to Golden from his hometown in Cochrane, Alta., to be one of the guys to turn the team around. Thanks to players like Fairfield and the rest of the team, the Golden Rockets have made the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

One of the ways Fairfield contributes to his team on and off the ice, is t get them “fired up” before a game. With an uplifting and competitive attitude, all of the players feed off each other’s energy to perform the best that they can.

At the beginning of the season, Fairfield planned to rack up as many points as possible, and help the team win games. In the future, he wants to continue playing hockey at school, but he will continue his education either way.

If you were a scout, how would you describe yourself as a player?

Fast, good leadership, good shot.

If you could vacation anywhere, where would you go?

Hawaii.

If you could have one superpower, what would you choose?

To fly.

What is your favourite thing to do to relax?

Ice baths.

Jersey Number: 14

Position: Forward

Height: 6’0″

Weight: lbs.175

Hometown: Cochrane, Alta.

Shoots: Left

Date of Birth: September 14, 2000