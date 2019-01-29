Rolling with the Rockets: Hutchinson switches it up

Like many of the Golden Rockets, Colton Hutchinson began playing hockey at a young age, around five years old.

When he was a kid, he would build a back yard skating rink with his dad and brother in the winter, and have friends over to skate on it.

Golden is close enough to where Hutchinson grew up in Calgary so it was easy for him to make the move here, and he saw an “awesome opportunity” to grow as a player with the help of his great teammates and strong coaching staff.

Over the season, he aimed to become a leader among his teammates, all while growing and developing as a player and as a person so that he can make the jump to Junior A hockey. In the future, Hutchinson wants to attend school for engineering or business.

Hutchinson usually plays as a forward, but at last week’s games he switched it up to the defense line because some players were off the ice with injuries.

“He did a marvelous job. He was physical and moved the puck well,” said Rockets head coach Jeremy Blumes.

What is your greatest strength as a player?

I have played both defenseman and a forward, so I have the versatility in all scenarios.

Are you looking forward to playing against any specific teams this season?

Regardless of who we are playing, every game that I get to play this year is one that I look forward to.

On your team, who is most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse?

I would say that Dominic Turner would survive an apocalypse, because frankly, he is crazier than any zombie would be.

If you had one super power, what would you choose?

I would choose the ability to turn invisible so that I can go anywhere undetected.

Jersey Number: 18

Position: Forward

Height: 6 ft.

Weight: 190 lbs.

Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Shoots: –

Date of Birth: May 21, 2000