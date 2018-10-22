Rolling with the Rockets: Brendan Sime-Vivian

Brendan Sime-Vivian has been involved with the Golden Rockets for more than six years.

First, the Golden local began playing with the team as an associate player, before playing his first year of Junior A hockey away. Then, he came back to the Golden Rockets to play at home.

“It’s nice playing at home, I enjoy it here,” he said. “It’s my last year here as well, so I’d like to play it out at home.”

Sime-Vivian began playing hockey when he was five years old, and hearing his papa yelling in the crowd has always been one of his favourite memories of playing the game.

He tries to be a leader, and offers his positivity to his teammates. He also provides advice to his peers whenever he can.

So far this year, Sime-Vivian has played 11 games with the Rockets, and scored a total of seven points. In previous years, he has played nearly 40 games per season with the team. This past weekend, he scored his third goal for the Golden Rockets against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks and assisted in two other goals in the same game. The following night, he assisted in another goal against the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

“I played with a couple of good guys,” he said. “The effort was there, and the whole team showed up.”

Head coach Jeremy Blumes said Sime-Vivian played well with emotion and pace all weekend, and lead by example hustling in all three zones.

What are your future aspirations?

To be rich.

What is your greatest strength as a player?

My speed and shooting ability.

Are you looking forward to playing against any specific teams this season?

Kimberley and Columbia Valley because I have friends on both teams and I think we will have good games.

On your team, who is most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse?

Steve Bigan, because he is smart and would be able to use his knowledge to survive and prosper.

If you had one super power, what would you choose?

The ability to control time so that I can change and do whatever I want.

Jersey number: 9

Position: Forward

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 185 lbs.

Hometown: Golden

Shoots: Right

Date of birth: December 10, 1998