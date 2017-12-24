Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour filled to the brim with activities

Quesnel and District Minor Hockey Association Pee Wee players challenged an out-of-town team during Quesnel’s tournament in November. Hockey players young and old are encouraged to be a part of the upcoming Rogers Hometown Hockey in Williams Lake in January. Melanie Law photo

Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour presented by Scotiabank and Dodge will be in Williams Lake for a celebration of hockey on Jan. 6 and 7.

The weekend will feature broadcast hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone, meet-and-greet opportunities with NHL alumni Kirk McLean, live local entertainment and engaging activities for the whole family.

The two-day hockey festival begins on Saturday, Jan. 6 at noon at Oliver Street and Third Avenue and will conclude Sunday evening following the Rogers Hometown Hockey outdoor viewing party.

The evening’s broadcast kicks off with a special pre-game show hosted live on site by MacLean and Slone from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW, followed by a showdown between the Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens.

The free hockey-themed weekend will feature games, prize giveaways, fun activities, and live local entertainment for the whole family.

Rogers Fan Hub

Helping fans be fans, the Fan Hub features innovative and interactive experiences, showcasing virtual autographs from NHL stars, a hockey-themed Zamboni video game and autograph signings with NHL alum Kirk McLean to unite fans in their passion for the game.

In addition, fans are treated to free hot chocolate on site.

GamePlus

If you are a Rogers customer you can come to the GamePlus desk in the Rogers Fan Hub and redeem exclusive experiences such as meet-and-greets with NHL alumni, autographed merchandise and tours of our Sportsnet Mobile Studio.

Sportsnet Augmented Reality Photo Booth

Fans have the chance to get close to their favorite players through augmented reality technology. Fans can take photos with virtual images of NHL stars, and have the photo e-mailed directly to their device for social sharing.

The Hockey Circus Show

Come see Paz our world-renowned hockey acrobat! Paz juggles everything from pucks to flaming hockey sticks all while standing on top of a net. It is an experience that the family will never forget.

Scotiabank Community Locker Room

A family-friendly space to engage hockey fans, celebrate the game, and interact with NHL alumni. Scotiabank will also be donating $15,000 to minor hockey associations in the community.

Dodge Family Zone

Features the famous Stow ‘n Go Challenge: a hockey-themed obstacle course.

Also, fans have the opportunity to enter a contest to win $5,000 for their local minor hockey association and a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica for their family. All contest entrants will receive a co-branded Dodge and Rogers Hometown Hockey retro toque.

Tim Hortons Ball Hockey Rink

presented by Sportsnet

Features pick-up games for the community, including local Timbits Hockey players.

Dr. Oetker Giuseppe

Pizzeria

Fans can enjoy a free slice of Giuseppe Pizzeria pizza fresh out of the oven, and play the Find Giuseppe Match Game to win a rooftop experience and other great prizes.

Playmobil Kids Zone

Fans have the chance to face-off against friends and family with the PLAYMOBIL NHL Arena and its lineup of NHL figures. In the zone, fans will also be able to enter to win a new NHL playset.

OK Tire Zamboni Pit Stop

Features a pit-crew-like experience where fans have the opportunity to test their tire-hanging skills on a replica Zamboni.

Live Local Entertainment

Live music featured throughout the weekend beginning with Hanna Eastmond performing on Saturday, followed by Tiger Moon on Sunday.

Rogers Hometown Hockey Contest

All season long, fans can tune in to the Sunday night broadcast on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW for a chance to win weekly prizes through the Rogers Hometown Hockey Contest.

Join the conversation by using each week’s unique hashtag to tweet @Rogers to automatically be entered for a chance to win a number of prizes, including a trip to the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The contest runs during every Sunday broadcast through to the final Rogers Hometown Hockey of the season on Sunday, April 1 from Montreal.