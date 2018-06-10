Rodeo athletes earn spots at Canadians, nationals

A handful of Williams Lake cowboys and cowgirls were busy roping and riding during the weekend in Merritt at the BC High School Rodeo Finals.

Ryan Roberts looks for a catch in tie-down roping last month at the Williams Lake High School Rodeo. Roberts was among several Williams Lake high school rodeo athletes in action during the weekend in Merritt at the BC High School Rodeo Finals. Greg Sabatino photo

A handful of Williams Lake cowboys and cowgirls were busy roping and riding during the weekend in Merritt at the BC High School Rodeo Finals.

Wyatt Armes, Brianna Billy, Wyatt McCullough, Brock Everett, Jordan Monical, Cordell Pinchbeck, Jordyn Karl and Ryan Roberts each qualified in their respective events to compete at finals, which took place Friday, June 1 until Sunday, June 3, with an opportunity to earn a berth at both the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals July 27-29 in Merritt and the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming July 15-21.

Armes, in cutting, was crowned the B.C. champion and qualified to compete at the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals.

In saddle bronc riding and cutting, Monical rode to a second-place result in the saddle bronc event and finished third in cutting, landing him a spot at the Canadian finals and national finals in Rock Springs.

Local bull rider Cordell Pinchbeck, meanwhile, finished first in bull riding Sunday and finished fourth overall to advance to Canadians.

Ryan Roberts, in team roping and tie-down roping, won the B.C. team roping championships. Roberts is the header, and teamed up with his heeler, Owen Perry, of Monte Creek.

The duo qualified for the Canadian championships, national championships and the BCRA finals in Barriere, coming up on the September long weekend.

“We went to Canadians last year, but I’m looking forward to this one [in Merritt],” Roberts said. “I think it will be fun.

“I’ve been roping with Owen for about a year and a half, so I just hope we can catch [at Canadians] and see what happens, and just have some fun.”

His brother, Will Roberts, also qualified in the junior team roping and will be heading to Merritt.

Billy, meanwhile, will also be in action at Canadians after qualifying in cutting at the BC finals. It’s Billy’s first year as a cutting competitor, and said she’s throroughly enjoying the event.

Karl, of Forest Grove, will be competing in pole bending at nationals and at Canadians.