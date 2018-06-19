Rocky Mountain Rogues beat Elk Valley, secure Kootenay rugby title

It was their closest game of the year, but the Rocky Mountain Rogues rugby club once again got the better of the Elk Valley Bulls this weekend.

Playing each other for the third time in 2018, the Cranbrook and Kimberley Rogues side defeated their archrivals on Saturday afternoon 33-28 at the College of the Rockies field. Having already won two games in the four-match series, the Rogues will represent the region at the Saratoga Cup later on this summer.

The Rogues last competed at the Saratoga Cup, an independent club championship featuring the best of Northern B.C., the Okanagan and the Interior, in 2016. Last year, the Bulls got the best of the Rogues in their season series but fell short at the tournament.

Despite the three-win advantage, the Rogues will face the Bulls one more time this year as they head to Fernie on Saturday for a final game at 2:30 p.m. The Saratoga should then take place in September, while the Rogues have a pair of exhibition games planned with the Penticton Harlequins in July.