Rockies rally to stop North Okanagan Knights

The North Okanagan Knights are 0-1-0-1 on their three-game KIJHL weekend road trip. (Morning Star - file photo)

The North Okanagan Knights don’t have a lot of time to dwell on the single point that got away from them Saturday.

Jonathan Milligan’s goal 1:30 into overtime gave the hometown Columbia Valley Rockies a 4-3 win over the Knights in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League play in Invermere.

The Rockies tied the game with 3:30 left in regulation time.

Cole Haberlack, Jake Watson and Cameron McKenzie scored for North Okanagan while Caedon Bellmann made 26 saves in goal. The Knights fired 41 shots at Rockies goalie Bretton Park.

North Okanagan began the weekend in Golden and fell 4-1 to the Rockets in what was the Knights’ first game in 10 days.

Jacob Brewer scored his first goal for the Knights with 7:04 remaining in the game to spoil the shutout bid of Rockets goalie Brandon Weare, who finished with 29 saves.

Sean Kanervisto made 39 saves in taking the loss.

The Knights finish the weekend in Creston Valley against the Thunder Cats. North Okanagan sits in fourth place in the Bill Ohlhausen Division at 7-10-0-3, four points back of the third-place Princeton Posse.

